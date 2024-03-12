AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 398.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 237.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

RFG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

