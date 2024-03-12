AllianceBernstein’s (AB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of AB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. 192,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,222. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

