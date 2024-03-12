Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $181.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

