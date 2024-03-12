Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

