Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

