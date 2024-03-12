Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 151.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of DNMR opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $174.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

