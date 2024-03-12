Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $459,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $537.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $547.46. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

