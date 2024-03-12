Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

