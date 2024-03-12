Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,505 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

GPC opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

