Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,210 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 623,219 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 543,375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 173.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 365,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 231,849 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

