Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $10.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
