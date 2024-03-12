Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 4,066.7% in February

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 4,066.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 7,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

