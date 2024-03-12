Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $435.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.65. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

