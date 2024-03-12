Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $124.75 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

