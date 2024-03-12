Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Albany International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIN stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

