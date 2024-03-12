Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.16).

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALK opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

