Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.43. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 252,950 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.