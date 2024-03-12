Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $563.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,714. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.35.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

