Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 3.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $121.12. 1,441,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,469. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.