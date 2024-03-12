Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.