Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.41.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.