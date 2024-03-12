Alamar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $341.44. The company had a trading volume of 368,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.45. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

