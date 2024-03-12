Alamar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 475,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

