Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.43. The stock had a trading volume of 626,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $249.04.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.