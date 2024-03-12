Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up about 3.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,399. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Report on RPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.