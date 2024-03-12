Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $686,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,106. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

