Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,367 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

