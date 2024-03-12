Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 116.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.