Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Agenus Stock Performance
Agenus stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Agenus
In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agenus
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
