Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 116.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

