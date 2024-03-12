Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the February 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Affimed Trading Down 11.5 %

AFMD opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AFMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

