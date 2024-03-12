Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 84,257 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Up 6.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

The company has a market capitalization of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.