Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 233,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 94,830 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.77.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $41,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,077.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $538,557. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

