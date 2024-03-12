Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 30,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,133. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $80,010.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

