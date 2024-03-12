Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $317.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

