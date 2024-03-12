ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADMT remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,252. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.