ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMT remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,252. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

