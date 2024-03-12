Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

