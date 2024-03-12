Achain Price Tops $0.0018 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $290,420.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002072 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

