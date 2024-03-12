ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

ACCO opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

