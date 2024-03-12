Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.