Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Down to $86.26

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.26, but opened at $84.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $84.07, with a volume of 26,484 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,155,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

