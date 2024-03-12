AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.17). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

