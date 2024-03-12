AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.28.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

