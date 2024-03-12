AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.28.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
