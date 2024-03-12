8,677 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,290,000 after buying an additional 427,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 283,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

