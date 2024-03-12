86,627 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,627 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 2.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 390,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

