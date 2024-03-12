73,289 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,483. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

