690 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.19. 239,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,764. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

