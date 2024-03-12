6,099 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 10,913,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

