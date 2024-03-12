524 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,022,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 192.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,224,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,643. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

