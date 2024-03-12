4,709 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.02. 958,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,442. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

