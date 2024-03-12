42,132 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TCOM stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

