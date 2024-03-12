4,152 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $103.50.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.