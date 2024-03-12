3,977 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average of $129.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,150 shares of company stock worth $28,622,352. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

